Sports

Pakistani, Indian players may team-up in Afro-Asia Cup 2023: report

By News Desk

KARACHI: Pakistani and Indian cricketers are set to feature in the same team as a part of the revival of the Afro-Asia Cup scheduled in mid-2023.

The tournament will reportedly make its return next year in the twenty overs format and top players from both the teams are likely to play together, reported Forbes.com

Nothing is confirmed about the tournament as of yet and the fans will have to wait for the official announcement by Asian Cricket Board (ACC) in this regard, subject to the confirmation by the relevant boards and the International Cricket Council.

“There is, of course, the possibility of the traditionally bickering boards not coming to the party but, right now, hopes are high. “We haven’t got confirmation from the boards yet,” claimed ACC head of commercial and events Prabhakaran Thanraj as reported by Forbes.

In past, the Afro-Asia Cup had been played twice, in 2005 and 2007, and featured stars from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka for the Asia XI and South Africa, Kenya, and Zimbabwe for the Africa XI.

 

Previous articleTraditional games kick off in district Haripur
China’s third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, launched in Shanghai

