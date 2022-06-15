Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi meets PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Wednesday met with former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at Bani Gala.

During the meeting, matters related to cricket and promotion of sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were discussed. The PTI chief also lauded performance of national team in ODI series against the West Indies.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also attended the meeting.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s ace pace bowler, Shaheen Afridi has moved up to the fourth spot in the latest ICC bowler rankings.

New Zealand pacer, Kyle Jamieson moved down from the third spot to the sixth spot which has resulted in Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi and Kagiso Rabada climbing one spot.