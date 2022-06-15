NATIONAL

Water conservation only remedy to avert drought till 2025: Sherry

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the whooping impacts of climate change were putting pressure on the country’s water resources that need to be conserved as it could cause drought in the country till 2025.

The Federal Minister released a short documentary of over two-minute elaborating the environmental hazards faced by the country due to global warming and climate change.

Sherry said the environmental crisis has become the biggest challenge of the 21st century. “Environmental degradation has become a crisis for the entire world and Pakistan has come in the fore front of environmental crisis. We will have to consider that Pakistan is simultaneously facing three crisis of climate change, nature degradation and rising pollution”, she underlined.

The Minister in the short documentary precisely highlighted the multifaceted risks of natural calamities faced by the country.

“We will have to protect our water resources, rivers, oceans, air and land from increasing pollution. Our rivers are not only our assets but a guarantee to our food, economy and ecology’s survival. If we failed to protect our rivers then Pakistan will face water scarcity by 2025,” she said.

“We are witnessing abnormal rise in temperature, forest fires, heat waves, drought smog, and other environmental issues from our bare eyes”, she said.

The Minister highlighted that three cities of Pakistan namely Jacobabad, Dadu and Turbat have been recorded the hottest cities in the past three years.

Due to temperature rise, she said the country has also witnessed a glacial lake outburst flood at Shisper Glacier, adding, “at one side our glaciers are melting rapidly and on the other hand our rivers are drying up.”

Pakistan, she said only contributed less than one percent to global GHG emissions but these emissions had created a climate crisis for us.

“If we did not control the impacts of climate change then it will become a serious risk for our coming generations”, she added.

Safe, clean and healthy environment was only possible when every citizen would ensure his or her moral and national responsibilities, the minister said.

She concluded her message on the note saying, “We all have only one planet and should protect every living creature on it. Do not delay, protect environment for your present and future.”

 

Previous articlePakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi meets PTI chief
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Karachi-Almaty direct flights to boost Pak-Kazakh ties: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari has welcomed the start of direct flights from Karachi to Almaty this year, saying it...
Read more
NATIONAL

400 poultry units distributed among applicants

The Livestock Department distributed 400 poultry units among applicants in district Chiniot on Wednesday. Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan said that 150 poultry units...
Read more
NATIONAL

Commemorative stamp on 70th anniversary of Pakistan-Japan diplomatic ties launched

A commemorative stamp on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan was launched in a ceremony...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to shift imported coal based plants on Thar coal: Khurram

Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that the government has decided to shift imported coal based plant on Thar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan look forward to collaborate with Argentina in defence production sector: Tareen

Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Wednesday said Pakistan had good bilateral coordination history with Argentina and was looking forward to collaborate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hurriyat activist Abdul Hameed passes away in Muzaffarabad

Kashmiri Hurriyat activist, Abdul Hameed alias Liyaqat Hussain, passed away in Muzaffarabad, today. Abdul Hameed, who hailed from Aglar area of Pulwama district of Indian...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pakistani visually impaired archers to feature in two int’l championships

Two Pakistani blind archers would be featuring in two upcoming back-to-back international championships to be held at Nove Mesto Czech Republic from July 1...

400 poultry units distributed among applicants

Commemorative stamp on 70th anniversary of Pakistan-Japan diplomatic ties launched

Govt to shift imported coal based plants on Thar coal: Khurram

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.