NATIONAL

Minister calls for collective efforts to protect oceans from pollution

By Monitoring Report
Pakistan's climate change minister Sherry Rehman speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on May 16, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman called for collective efforts to protect oceans from pollution, saying healthy and clean oceans mean healthy humans.

“The oceans produce 50 to 75 percent of our planet’s oxygen. Our earth’s weather, environment and rainfall depend on the sea … We are one of the lucky countries whose border is with the sea,” the minister said in her message on World Oceans Day.

Highlighting the importance of oceans, and the biological and environmental aspects associated with them, Rehman said that people should keep the beach and the sea as clean as their homes.

The minister regretted that humans have turned the oceans into piles of waste and plastic, citing studies that there are 51 trillion pieces of plastic in the surface water of oceans alone.

“Pollution and waste in the oceans is a major concern […] The pollution affects not only marine life but every living thing on land,” she said.

Previous articleMinistry says government probing Karachi temple’s desecration
Next articleMiftah says economic crisis is the result of financial mismanagement
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Asif opposes ‘obstacles’ in Musharraf’s return

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said there should be no obstacles to the return of former president retired Gen. Pervez Musharraf given...
Read more
NATIONAL

Miftah says economic crisis is the result of financial mismanagement

-- Austerity budget aimed at addressing elevated fiscal and current account deficits, insists government ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Saturday blamed the misgovernance...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ministry says government probing Karachi temple’s desecration

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said authorities were trying to trace and arrest suspects who this week desecrated a Hindu temple located...
Read more
NATIONAL

Textile industry set to unravel under power crisis

KARACHI: Pakistan's textile exports are set to dramatically dip as the sector is hobbled by a nationwide energy crisis forcing daily power cuts on...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI leaders get extension in bail period

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Saturday extended until June 18 the interim bails granted to nine Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif, son secure pre-arrest bail in money laundering case

LAHORE: The prime minister and his son and Punjab chief minister Saturday obtained interim bails from a special court in Lahore in a reference...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Textile industry set to unravel under power crisis

KARACHI: Pakistan's textile exports are set to dramatically dip as the sector is hobbled by a nationwide energy crisis forcing daily power cuts on...

PTI leaders get extension in bail period

Sharif, son secure pre-arrest bail in money laundering case

PM asks Parliament to take up blasphemous comments of top India leaders

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.