Ministry says government probing Karachi temple’s desecration

By Monitoring Report
Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party leader Saad Rizvi speaks to supporters during a protest against India's Bharatiya Janata Party former spokeswoman Nupur Sharma remarks on the Prophet Mohammed, in Lahore on June 10, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said authorities were trying to trace and arrest suspects who this week desecrated a Hindu temple located at a home in Karachi.

In a statement, the ministry said that an investigation was still underway, and that those who attacked the temple on Wednesday before fleeing the scene “will not escape justice and the government will deal with them with the full force of law.”

The statement came a day after New Delhi condemned the incident. Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson at India’s External Affairs Ministry, expressed concern on Thursday over the vandalisation of the temple, claiming it was “another act in the systematic persecution of religious minorities” in Pakistan.

However, MoFA rejected Bagchi’s allegation of systematic persecution, instead saying such violence was taking place against minority Muslims in India.

Sanjiv Kumar, an administrator at the temple, told The Associated Press on Friday that he was at his home nearby when five or six armed men entered the temple Wednesday, asked two boys who were inside painting the walls to leave, and proceeded to desecrate it.

They fled the scene before he and other residents rushed to the temple.

Anger has been growing in Pakistan against India since last week when two spokespeople for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made comments seen as insulting to Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.) and his wife Bibi Aisha (R.A.).

Under pressure from the Islamic world, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party suspended one official and expelled the other, saying it rejects the insulting of religious figures.

On Friday, more than 10,000 supporters of the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party rallied in Lahore, condemning New Delhi for what the protesters said was its failure to take action against the two politicians who used blasphemous remarks against Islam’s prophet.

The party’s young leader, Saad Rizvi, addressed the crowd in Lahore. The party gained prominence in the 2018 elections, campaigning on the single issue of defending the blasphemy law, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam.

A similar rally, attended by more than 2,000 people, was also held in Karachi.

