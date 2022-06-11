Ministry says government probing Karachi temple’s desecration

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said authorities were trying to trace and arrest suspects who this week desecrated a Hindu temple located at a home in Karachi.

In a statement, the ministry said that an investigation was still underway, and that those who attacked the temple on Wednesday before fleeing the scene “will not escape justice and the government will deal with them with the full force of law.”

The statement came a day after New Delhi condemned the incident. Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson at India’s External Affairs Ministry, expressed concern on Thursday over the vandalisation of the temple, claiming it was “another act in the systematic persecution of religious minorities” in Pakistan.

However, MoFA rejected Bagchi’s allegation of systematic persecution, instead saying such violence was taking place against minority Muslims in India.

Sanjiv Kumar, an administrator at the temple, told The Associated Press on Friday that he was at his home nearby when five or six armed men entered the temple Wednesday, asked two boys who were inside painting the walls to leave, and proceeded to desecrate it.

They fled the scene before he and other residents rushed to the temple.