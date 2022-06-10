NATIONAL

Govt earmarks over Rs44000m for higher education in PSDP 2022-23

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs44,179 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) during the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the budget document issued here on Friday, around Rs 38,729 million has been earmarked for the ongoing schemes and Rs5,450 million for the new schemes.
Among the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs290.984 million is allocated for Centre for Mathematical Science (CMS) at PIEAS Islamabad,

Rs20 million has been allocated for award of scholarship to students from Gwadar, Rs 70 million have been earmarked for award of 3000 scholarships to students from Afghanistan under the PM directives, Rs100 million for development and extension of Bolan University of Health Sciences, Quetta and an amount of Rs350 million has been reserved for development of Main Campus, Bacha Khan University, Charsadda.

Furthermore, Rs500 million have been allocated for development of University of Buner at Swari (Phase-I), Rs 350 million have been reserved for establishment of four new departments at Balochistan University of Engineering & Technology (BUET), Khuzdar, and an amount of Rs355 million have been earmarked for establishment of National Center of Excellence in Big Data and Cloud Computing.

APP

