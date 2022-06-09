Bail of rights activist extended in army defamation case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended until June 20 the interim bail of a women’s rights activist in a move that protects her from arrest after the army accused her of slandering its chief.

Late last month, the legal cell of General Headquarters (GHQ) made an official complaint with the police against Imaan Mazari, daughter of former minister Shireen Mazari, accusing her of using derogatory and hateful remarks against Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to her lawyer Zainab Janjua, she is accused of inciting against the armed forces and defaming Bajwa. Under the legal system, a person can seek a court order, or preemptive bail, protecting them from arrest by police.

Mazari’s family was worried after she publicly lashed out at Gen. Bajwa, accusing him of being behind her mother’s arrest last Saturday. Imaan did not offer support for her allegations against Bajwa. The video of her outburst went viral on social media.

During the proceedings on Thursday, Chief Justice Athar Minallah inquired from the lawyer representing the military: “What has been left behind after the last hearing of the case and the answer she (Imaan) submitted in the court?”

The judge said that the lawyer could see himself whether it could be categorised as an offence.

An additional attorney general, representing the government, said the reason that has been offered by Mazari was not in accordance with the record.

The judge observed that Mazari’s outburst on the day of her mother’s arrest was on the basis of a misunderstanding.

The court has directed the GHQ to present arguments after reading the answer Mazari gave in the court.