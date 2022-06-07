PTI MNA retracts suicide attack threat

After issuing a threat to carry out a suicide attack in case anything happens to former prime minister Imran Khan, PTI MNA Advocate Attaullah Niazi has now retracted his statement, saying that “we don’t have any explosives or suicide jacket.”

In a video making the rounds on social media, Niazi said that whatever he said was about Imran Khan’s possible arrest and the loss it would cause.

“What I said was that we’ll burn all our boats and will not think about ourselves after it if you [government] force us,” the MNA said.

Niazi further stated while addressing Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that it is their government and the PTI supporters have burned all their boats.

Earlier on Monday, Niazi had threatened the coalition government that he “would carry out a suicide attack” in case something happens to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In a video statement, Attaullah had said that if those ruling the country tries to hurt Khan, he would not spare them and their children.

“There are thousands of other suicide bombers, like me, ready to blow themselves up [if anything happens to Khan],” he had added.