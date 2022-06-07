NATIONAL

Four terrorists killed in IBOs in Balochistan, North Waziristan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Security forces have killed four terrorists in two separate Intelligence-Based Operations in Balochistan and North Waziristan.

“On 6 June 22, based on information of presence of a group of Terrorists in general area Parodh Mountains, near Nushki, Balochistan, Security Forces conducted an operation to apprehend them,” said ISPR.

“Once the troops started clearance operation in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire onto security forces. Two terrorists belonging to BRA including Nadeem and Shahzad Alam have been killed in ensuing exchange of fire,” the statement said.

These terrorists were involved in recent security incidents in Kharan and surroundings besides planting of IED on a Security forces convoys.

In addition, arms and ammunition have also been recovered which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area.

Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, said the statement.

Separately, the security forces killed two terrorists
in an IBO in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists.

During intense exchange of fire, 2 terrorists got killed. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Staff Report

