Pending talent scholarships released on ombudsman order

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund released pending talent scholarship dues, amounting to Rs117 million to 476 students of a private university in Lahore to help continue their studies.

Payment of talent scholarship dues of other students would be made after scrutiny.

This was announced by the spokesman of the office of the Punjab ombudsman in a statement issued on Friday.

Acting on an own-motion notice of Ombudsman Khan, the Municipal Corporation Sargodha has released salary dues worth Rs225 million of all employees from July 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, and pension amounts valuing Rs12 million to the retired employees, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the Bahawal Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur has reimbursed the long-awaited amount of Rs34 million to the Lahore-based applicant Syed Asif Yaqoob, as dues of medicines supplied to the sad hospital, after the involvement of the ombudsman office.

In another development, the Mianwali-based complainant Muhammad Ishaq has been recruited as a school teacher intern after the action of Ombudsman Khan and a departmental proceeding has also been started against the selection committee of the said school that failed to ensure merit and follow the recruitment policy under the PEEDA Act, the spokesman added.