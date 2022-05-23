NATIONAL

COAS Gen Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince discuss military cooperation

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss military cooperation, and other issues.

According to the Saudi foreign ministry, during the call, the two leaders reviewed cooperation and relations between the two countries in the military field.

The army chief also enquired about the health of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, while the crown prince expressed his thanks for the “sincere feelings.”

It is worth mentioning that Saudi Arabia’s king, 86, left the hospital on May 16 following a colonoscopy.

Saudi TV ran a video clip showing the monarch walking slowly using a cane as he left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the city of Jeddah, where he was admitted on the evening of May 7.

