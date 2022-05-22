The World Games to commence from July 7 in USA’s Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM: The World Games would commence in US city of Birmingham from July 07 to July 17, 2022 under the supervision of International World Games Association.

As many as 3,600 athletes from over 100 countries will participate in the event.

According to details, the 16-year-old Pakistani snooker champion, Ahsan Ramazan will also participate in the games.

The World Games event is organized after every four years and this year 3,600 athletes, hailing from over 100 countries, would try their destiny.

According to the Birmingham Games Organizing Committee, during the 10-day, contests of 34 games for 213 medals would be held.

Pakistani snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan, marshal art jiu-jitsu team would take part in the event while Pakistani Tenpin Bowling and Alpine clubs are also likely to attend the contests. The World Games include the games which were not included in the Olympics.

Competitions of the 34 games, including Air Sports, American Football, Archery, Baseball – Softball, Billiards Sports, Boules Sports, Bowling, Canoe, Dance Sport, Fistball, Floorball, Flying Disc, Gymnastics, Handball, Ju-Jitsu, Karate, Kickboxing, Korfball, Lacrosse, Life Saving, Muaythai, Orienteering, Powerlifting, Racquetball, Roller Sports, Sport Climbing, Squash, Sumo, Triathlon, Tug of War, Underwater Sports, Waterski and Wakeboard, Wheelchair Rugby and Wushu would be held during the TWG 2022.