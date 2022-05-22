Sports

The World Games to commence from July 7 in USA’s Birmingham

By INP

BIRMINGHAM: The World Games would commence in US city of Birmingham from July 07 to July 17, 2022 under the supervision of International World Games Association.

As many as 3,600 athletes from over 100 countries will participate in the event.

According to details, the 16-year-old Pakistani snooker champion, Ahsan Ramazan will also participate in the games.

The World Games event is organized after every four years and this year 3,600 athletes, hailing from over 100 countries, would try their destiny.

According to the Birmingham Games Organizing Committee, during the 10-day, contests of 34 games for 213 medals would be held.

Pakistani snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan, marshal art jiu-jitsu team would take part in the event while Pakistani Tenpin Bowling and Alpine clubs are also likely to attend the contests. The World Games include the games which were not included in the Olympics.

Competitions of the 34 games, including Air Sports, American Football, Archery, Baseball – Softball, Billiards Sports, Boules Sports, Bowling, Canoe, Dance Sport, Fistball, Floorball, Flying Disc, Gymnastics, Handball, Ju-Jitsu, Karate, Kickboxing, Korfball, Lacrosse, Life Saving, Muaythai, Orienteering, Powerlifting, Racquetball, Roller Sports, Sport Climbing, Squash, Sumo, Triathlon, Tug of War, Underwater Sports, Waterski and Wakeboard, Wheelchair Rugby and Wushu would be held during the TWG 2022.

Previous articleNation will not spare Imran Khan if he instigates civil war in country: PM Shehbaz Sharif
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Humna secures 2nd position in Egyptian Ladies Golf Open 2022

Pakistani golfer Humna Amjad secured second position in the Egyptian Ladies Amateur Golf Open 2022 in Hurghada on Sunday. Morocco's Sofia Essakali won the tournament,...
Read more
Sports

Pacer Shaheen returns from England due to health, fitness issues

Pakistani pacer 22-year-old Shaheen Shah Afridi returned home from England where he was representing Middlesex in the ongoing County Championship, due to fitness problems...
Read more
Sports

Lack of departmental cricket will lead to match fixing: Miandad

Miandad recalled that former Test captain Abdul Hafeez Kardar introduced departmental cricket in the country which had a status equal to county cricket Former Pakistan...
Read more
Sports

Lyon win Women’s Champions League

TURIN: Lyon won the Women's Champions League on Saturday after beating Barcelona 3-1 to be crowned queens of Europe for a record-extending eighth time. First-half goals from...
Read more
Sports

PCB summons four cricketers for ‘surprise’ fitness Tests on May 25

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has summoned four cricketers for the fitness Tests on May 25. Umar Akmal, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Sohail and Sharjeel Khan are...
Read more
Sports

Umran earns maiden India call up for SA T20Is, Pujara back for England Test

Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara's red-hot form for Sussex earned him a place in the India squad on Sunday for the one-off Test against England in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Humna secures 2nd position in Egyptian Ladies Golf Open 2022

Pakistani golfer Humna Amjad secured second position in the Egyptian Ladies Amateur Golf Open 2022 in Hurghada on Sunday. Morocco's Sofia Essakali won the tournament,...

Pacer Shaheen returns from England due to health, fitness issues

Lack of departmental cricket will lead to match fixing: Miandad

Lyon win Women’s Champions League

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.