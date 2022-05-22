NATIONAL

Pakistan determined to not allow anyone to dent Pak-China ties: FM

By News Desk
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks as me meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at United Nations headquarters in New York on May 18, 2022. (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed Pakistan’s determination of not allowing anyone to dent Pakistan-China relations.

Speaking at a joint news conference, along with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou tSumnday, he said Pakistan and China enjoy unique and time-tested iron brotherhood. He said bilateral relations between the two countries are based on solidarity, trust, mutual respect and support. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism for the peace, stability, and development in the region and beyond.

Condemning the terrorist attack on Chinese scholars at Karachi University last month, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the perpetrators involved in this heinous crime will be taken to justice. He said Pakistan accords the highest importance to ensure safety, security and protection of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

Talking about ever deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said India is trying to change Muslim majority by allowing non-natives to settle in IIOJK. He also thanked China for its consistent support to Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir dispute.

The Foreign Minister further said the situation in Afghanistan continues to pose direct threat to peace and stability in the region. He said the festering humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is a threat to economic collapse and have serious consequences not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for the whole region.

News Desk

