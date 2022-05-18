India’s new bogey: Lashkar-e-Khalsa

During his recent visit to theUK, the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi expressed ennui at the activities of the Khalistan supporters (the Sikhs for Justice, otherwise a legal entity under British laws). Modi had earlier tried tooth and nail, though unsuccessfully, to get pro-Khalistan referenda, led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, forestalled abroad.

To appease the nervy Modi, British PM Boris Johnson assured him that “his country had set up an anti-extremism task force to help India”. . The SFJ withheld announcement of independent Khalistan as a large number of Sikhs settled abroad could not make it to the voting venues on October 31 last year in the referendum that was conducted.

- Advertisement -

A few Sikhs “smeared” the Himachal Pradesh state-assembly exterior with pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans. Modi was all set to clamp sedition charges on the unknown sloganeers. But, a fetter to his feet was India’s Supreme Court’s order that FIRs under the sedition law (Section 124 A of the colonial-era Indian Penal Code are “on hold” (frozen).

The graffiti amounted to showing a red rag to India’s RAW/IB disinformation sleuths. Indian media first published reports that agencies have intercepted such documents as reflected that Pakistan was planning to set up a new organisation Lashkar-e-Khalsa with recruits, inter alia, from Kashmir and Afghanistan to create unrest in India. They even “prognosticated” that social media would be flooded by such separatist elements.

To lend credence to the uncorroborated canard, India’s Intelligence Bureau subsequently issued a warning to all law enforcing agencies that “Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI has formed a new terrorist group, named Lashkar-e-Khalsa that is trying to carry out terrorist attacks in India. In quick succession, India attributed subsequent arrest (May 6) of, four “Khalistani terrorists (with explosives in possession) by the Haryana Police at a toll post in Karnal to the ISI (Pakistan). An explosion at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters also was portrayed as the ISI’s handiwork.

The “document” about creation of Lashkar-e-Khalsa was never published or shared with Pakistan. It baffles one’s imagination how the dreaded “terrorists” moved so freely with an explosives-laden vehicle to be caught, at long last, at a toll post? Why were details of damage to the police headquarters not published or investigated?

It appears Pakistan-bashing stories were scripted by India’s Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing together. Let us recall that the Intelligence Bureau head, Arvind Kumar and the Research and Analysis Wing chief, Samant Kumar Goel, were both granted a yearlong extension in service.

India’s national-security czar Ajit Doval publicly claims that he acted as a spy under a pseudonym in Lahore (Pakistan) for 11 years, seven years. Doval is a retired director of the Indian Intelligence Bureau. He boastfully dons the title of “Indian James Bond”. “Acknowledged as a master of psychological welfare” in India, Doval, as a part of his job also spied on Pakistan’s intelligence agency, Inter Services Intelligence.

Kumar is reputed to be a Naxal insurgency and disinformation expert. Similarly, Goel specialises in disinformation and Kashmir “insurgency”. Besides being a Kashmir insurgency and disinformation expert, he is ‘revered’ as the architect of the Balakot “strike”.

- Advertisement -

Not only the Pakistan-army chief but also the Pakistan prime minister have expressed great desire to mend fences with India. Besides, the ISI is these days in the throes of a virulent smear campaign by uncanny politicians. It is unbelievable that, at this juncture, Pakistan would risk entente with India.

Several Indian diplomats, intelligence sleuths and generals have boasted that they have been stoking insurgencies in the neighbourhood.

RAW officer RK Yadav made a startling revelation that India’s prime minister Indira Gandhi, parliament, RAW and armed forces acted in tandem to dismember Pakistan. The confessions in his letter are corroborated by B. Raman’s book The Kaoboys of R&AW: Down Memory Lane. He reminds `Indian parliament passed resolution on March 31, 1971 to support insurgency. Indira Gandhi had then confided with Kao that in case Mujib was prevented from ruling Pakistan, she would liberate East Pakistan from the clutches of the military junta. Kao, through one RAW agent, got hijacked a Fokker Friendship, the Ganga, of Indian Airlines hijacked from Srinagar to Lahore.’

Field Marshal ‘Sam’ Manekshaw, in videos, admitted that Indira Gandhi again and again called upon him to invade the then East Pakistan. He hesitated to attack until the monsoon was over.

Indian “diplomat” Amar Bhushan, in his book Terror in Islamabad admits having indulged in

nefarious undiplomatic activities against Pakistan. Before being posted to Islamabad, Bhushan had served in the Research and Analysis Wing, Border Security Force Intelligence, and State Special Branch for a quarter of a century. His book mentions that another RAW officer, Amit Munshi (real name Veer Singh) was ostensibly posted as “Cultural Attache”.

India’s ambassador Bharath Raj Muthu Kumar played a role in the Afghan insurgency. With the consent of then foreign minister Jaswant Singh, He `coordinated military and medical assistance that India was secretly giving to Massoud and his forces’… `helicopters, uniforms, ordnance, mortars, small armaments, refurbished Kalashnikovs seized in Kashmir, combat and winter clothes, packaged food, medicines, and funds through his brother in London, Wali Massoud’, delivered circuitously with the help of other countries who helped this outreach’. When New Delhi queried about the benefit of costly support to Northern Alliance chief Massoud, Kumar explained, “He is battling someone we should be battling. When Massoud fights the Taliban, he fights Pakistan.”

India’s national-security czar Ajit Doval publicly claims that he acted as a spy under a pseudonym in Lahore (Pakistan) for 11 years, seven years. Doval is a retired director of the Indian Intelligence Bureau. He boastfully dons the title of “Indian James Bond”. “Acknowledged as a master of psychological welfare” in India, Doval, as a part of his job also spied on Pakistan’s intelligence agency, Inter Services Intelligence.

Doval credits himself with brainwashing a group of freedom fighters led by Kukkay Parey who detected freedom fighters and killed them.

In the late 1980s, Doval snuck inside the Golden Temple posing as a Pakistani agent to the Khalistani militants and passed significant information during Operation Black Thunder in 1988. After his stint as an undercover agent, Doval worked in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. A close-associate of PM Modi, Doval is also responsible for master-minding the so-called surgical strike in 2016.

It appears India has meticulously implemented Hitler’s propaganda theorems: `The bigger the lie, the better the results (Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf, pp. 179-180).

India’s Strategic Policy Group, idle since Manmohan Singh’s second term, has been revived (to create troubles in Sindh, Balochistan, and KPK). Indian diplomats routinely flout diplomatic norms.