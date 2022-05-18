Opinion

Diesel shortage

By Editor's Mail
In the season of wheat, the shortage of diesel has made a hurdle for farmers. Now it has prime time for agriculturalists to earn money from wheat and fulfil their needs. Their big issue is making disturbance of diesel because they have to the requirement of diesel that run their tractors and machines.

The government had announced that the rate of petrol and diesel will be increased. After watching these types of circumstances in Pakistan, traders are beginning to store diesel and when the government will increase the rate of diesel since to chance get a lot of money to sell store stock in the market.

Farmers are crying because they do not get diesel from too anywhere. Government has to take action against the shortage of diesel since Pakistan can face a big crisis.

SAQIB ALI

LAHORE

