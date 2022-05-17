NATIONAL

Won’t tolerate any attempt to harm CPEC: Sharif

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves after meeting with leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and collation partners of the newly formed government during his visit in Karachi on April 13, 2022. - Pakistan lawmakers on April 11 elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country's new prime minister following the weekend ouster of Imran Khan, who resigned his national assembly seat -- along with most of his party members -- ahead of the vote. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday categorically said his government will not tolerate any attempt designed to harm the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was presiding over a meeting summoned to deliberate on the issue of the provision of security to the Chinese nationals in Pakistan. Officials from the interior ministry, provincial chief secretaries and top officials of CPEC attended the meeting.

The premier was briefed about the security being provided to the Chinese nationals.

Sharif ordered to take immediate steps for the safety of the Chinese people in Pakistan. He reaffirmed that government would not tolerate any attempt to damage the CPEC project.

He also ordered the authorities to take measures to improve the law and order situation in the country.

Prime Minister Sharif on Monday made telephonic contact with his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, and assured him that the government would take all necessary steps to protect the Chinese citizens.

He and Keqiang viewed the Pakistan-China partnership as vital for peace and stability amidst evolving regional and global situations.

Sharif offered his condolences to the government and people of China and expressed sympathies with the families of victims of the heinous terrorist attack that took place at the Karachi University on April 26 in which three Chinese scholars lost their lives.

He strongly condemned the attack and reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to hold a thorough investigation, apprehend the perpetrators of this criminal act and bring them to justice in accordance with our laws.

Sharif reiterated that Pakistan attached the highest importance to the safety, security and protection of all Chinese nationals working in Pakistan on economic projects and institutions.

Sharif assured Keqiang that his government was determined to take all necessary measures for the enhanced security and safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

Staff Report

