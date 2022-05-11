NATIONAL

LHC takes up PTI plea against Hamza oath-taking

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) fixed for Thursday an intra-court appeal moved by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party against the oath-taking as Punjab chief minister of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Hamza Shehbaz.

A five-member larger bench, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, will take up the request.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi had requested Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti to constitute a larger bench for the petition.

PTI lawmakers in Punjab Assembly had challenged the verdict of the court’s single bench ordering the National Assembly speaker to take the oath of office from Shehbaz.

On April 30, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered the oath on directions of the high court.

The ceremony, which was held at Governor’s House in Lahore, was attended by the top leadership of the PML-N.

Shehbaz was elected as Punjab’s chief minister on April 16. However, his oath-taking was deferred twice despite the LHC directing to complete the job at the earliest.

Previous article‘Lies and propaganda’: US again denies claim it wanted Khan ousted
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘Lies and propaganda’: US again denies claim it wanted Khan ousted

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD: The United States has denied for a third time -- albeit in stronger words -- the claim from former prime minister Imran Khan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 66 new cases, one death

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 66 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Wednesday. The tally of infected people increased to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lawmaker to remain disqualified until court cancels it: SC

ISLAMABAD: Justice Ijazul Ahsan said on Tuesday that a lawmaker would remain disqualified until a court cancelled the declaration for his disqualification. He made the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Love: spiritual and fraternal

Dr Jurgen Wasim Frembgen, a recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz from the government of Pakistan, is Adjunct Professor emeritus at the Institute of Near and Middle...
Read more
NATIONAL

Student picked up in connection with KU bombing probe released

Baloch Council Chairperson Ahsan Baloch on Tuesday said that the security agencies have released Bebgar Imdad, a Baloch student who was taken into custody...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC issues notice to ECP, AAG

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a plea against "judiciary like powers...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

PGA Tour refuses to release players for Saudi-backed opener

LOS ANGELES: The PGA Tour has refused to grant releases for players seeking to take part in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series opener...

Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops production

New Zealand fully reopens to the world in August: Ardern

Epaper – May 11-2022 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.