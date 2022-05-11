LHC takes up PTI plea against Hamza oath-taking

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) fixed for Thursday an intra-court appeal moved by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party against the oath-taking as Punjab chief minister of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Hamza Shehbaz.

A five-member larger bench, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, will take up the request.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi had requested Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti to constitute a larger bench for the petition.

PTI lawmakers in Punjab Assembly had challenged the verdict of the court’s single bench ordering the National Assembly speaker to take the oath of office from Shehbaz.

On April 30, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered the oath on directions of the high court.

The ceremony, which was held at Governor’s House in Lahore, was attended by the top leadership of the PML-N.

Shehbaz was elected as Punjab’s chief minister on April 16. However, his oath-taking was deferred twice despite the LHC directing to complete the job at the earliest.