NATIONAL

PM expresses desire to strengthen ties with EU

By News Desk

A delegation of the European Union (EU), led by Charge d’ Affaires Thomas Seiler, on Saturday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to congratulate him on assuming his office.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office, PM Shehbaz thanked Thomas Seiler for his felicitations and underlined the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with the EU and its member states.

“The premier highlighted the strong economic, trade and investment ties between Pakistan and EU and expressed his desire for further strengthening this multi-faceted relationship in diverse sectors, including climate change and legal migration,” the statement read.

PM Shehbaz also underscored the importance of regular high-level exchanges between the two sides to deepen bilateral collaboration and enhance mutual cooperation on issues of peace and stability in the regional and international context.

During the conversation, Thomas Seiler affirmed the EU’s commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

The Foreign Office noted that Pakistan and the EU are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Events marking this milestone are envisaged to be held both in Islamabad and Brussels.

News Desk

Inheritance rights

Prevailing crises

Eco-preneurship

