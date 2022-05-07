World

‘Burqa is best’: Taliban announce women must cover faces in public

By Reuters

KABUL: The Taliban on Saturday ruled Afghan women must cover their faces, according to a decree from the group’s supreme leader, an escalation of growing restrictions on women in public that is drawing a backlash from the international community and many Afghans.

A spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice read the decree from the group’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada at a press conference in Kabul, saying that a woman’s father or closest male relative would be visited and eventually imprisoned or fired from government jobs if she did not cover her face outside the home.

They added the ideal face covering was the all-encompassing blue burqa, which became a global symbol of the Taliban’s previous regime from 1996 until 2001.

Most women in Afghanistan wear a headscarf for religious reasons, but many in urban areas such as Kabul do not cover their faces.

The group has faced intense pushback, led by Western governments but joined by some religious scholars and Islamic countries for their growing limits on women’s rights.

A surprise U-turn in March in which the group shuttered girls’ high schools on the morning they were due to open drew the ire of the international community and prompted the United States to cancel planned meetings on easing the country’s financial crisis.

Washington and other nations have cut development aid and enforced strict sanctions on the banking system, since the Taliban took over in August, pushing the country towards economic ruin.

The Taliban has said it has changed since it last ruled when it banned girls’ education or women leaving the house without a male relative and women were required to wear cover their faces.

However, in recent months, the administration has increased its restrictions on women including rules limiting their travel without a male chaperone and banning men and women from visiting parks at the same time.

Previous articleMotorway police chief removed
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US probes five child deaths, 109 cases linked to mystery liver disease

WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 109 childhood cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis, including five reported deaths,...
Read more
World

Warhol Monroe portrait set to smash records at New York sales

NEW YORK: An Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe worth an estimated $200 million headlines this month's spring sales in New York that collectors...
Read more
World

Macron to be inaugurated for second term filled with challenges

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron is on Saturday to be inaugurated for a new term after his election victory over the far-right made him the...
Read more
World

China building collapse death toll rises to 53

Beijing: Fifty-three people died in a building collapse in central China, authorities said Friday, announcing the end of the rescue mission in a disaster...
Read more
World

Journalist murdered in Mexico, ninth this year

MEXICO CITY: A journalist has been murdered in northwestern Mexico, authorities and activists said -- the ninth such killing so far in a particularly...
Read more
World

Trump asked about bombing drug labs in Mexico: ex-defence chief

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump asked about the possibility of bombing drug trafficking labs in Mexico while he was US president, former defense secretary Mark Esper...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Daily Covid-19 report: 36 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 36 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the ministry of health said on Saturday. The tally of infected people increased to 1,528,690 after...

Ashtar Ausaf appointed attorney general

Report places Pakistan among food-insecure nations

Wheat flour price increased by Rs10.50 per kilogramme

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.