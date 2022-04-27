NATIONAL

Imran Khan meets former CJP Saqib Nisar in Lahore

By News Desk

PTI Chairman Imran Khan met former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar Wednesday to discuss political matters.

Sources revealed that the ex-prime minister had wanted to meet the former chief justice, therefore, Nisar came to Khan’s residence at Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Following the meeting, Nisar told Geo News that he expressed concerns over the campaign against judiciary on social media platforms during the meeting with Khan.

“I told Imran Khan that the perception being created about the judiciary was wrong […] I told him that there are very good and competent judges present,” Nisar said.

Nisar said that the ex-premier did not discuss Punjab’s political situation with him — as the oath-taking cermeony of Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz is yet to take place despite Lahore High Court’s (LHC) orders.

However, the former chief justice said both of them discussed legal options, but he did not specify what those legal options pertained to.

Nisar was appointed as Pakistan’s top judge in 2016 and he laid down his judicial robes in 2019.

Previous articleGross miscalculation of the establishment
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM to leave for Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow (Thursday ) —  the premier's first visit abroad after assuming office...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI moves LHC for de-seating of 25 dissident Punjab lawmakers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to submit their...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS visits LoC, lauds combat readiness of troops

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday appreciated the combat readiness and high state of morale of the troops stationed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zardari, Shehbaz agree to work in unison for democratic stability

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. Federal ministers Bilawal Bhutto...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bashir Memon likely to be appointed NAB chairman

Chairman NAB Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal whose term expired last year in October but was asked by the then PTI government to continue till...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran wants 2m people to gather in Islamabad on his call

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he wanted two million people to gather in Islamabad when he gives the call to his...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

PTI in desperation

The world has accepted the change of government in Pakistan. The newly elected government is gradually settling down despite the serious challenges that it...

Another Karachi attack

PM to leave for Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PTI moves LHC for de-seating of 25 dissident Punjab lawmakers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.