Three soldiers killed in North Waziristan cross-border attack: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Three Pakistan Army soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire with militants from across the border with Afghanistan in the Dewagar town of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the terrorists from across the border opened fire on troops and the latter “responded in a befitting manner”.

“As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties,” it added.

However, during the fire exchange, Havaldar Taimoor, 30; Naik Shoaib, 38; and Sepoy Saqib Nawaz, 24; having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR further said Islamabad “strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the Afghan government will not allow the conduct of such activities in the future”.

The Pakistan Army “is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve”, the statement said.