LAHORE: A group of local influentials raped an 18-year-old girl near the Khwajgan Road neighbourhood of Gujrat.

The suspects broke into the victim’s house, drugged her, as well as her father, and raped her at gunpoint.

A medical report of the victim showed the rape left her pregnant.

According to reports, the locals caught and handed over the suspects to the police but it set them free even after the registration of a case against them.