Mazari calls off key Punjab Assembly session

LAHORE: Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari withdrew on Sunday an earlier order convening a session of the Punjab Assembly on Monday to hold voting on the no-confidence motion against the speaker.

Mazari, who was manhandled during Saturday’s session at the hands of some MPs on conducting elections for the new chief minister, appears to be indecisive regarding his decisions.

He summoned the session for Monday at 11:30 am but shortly after withdrew his order.

He had already issued the agenda of the session that consisted of voting on the no-confidence motion against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Speaker Elahi was also contesting for the chief minister’s office and lost it.