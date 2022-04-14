Pakistan’s Dilemma

The global focus, as rightly noted by Pakistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf, is gradually shifting from geopolitics to geo-economics; so is the nature of big-power rivalries. The ongoing contestation between the United States and China somehow reminds the world of the bygone Cold War era.

The trade war initiated by Donald Trump in 2018 with the imposition of punitive tariffs on China has lately metamorphosed into a full-fledged New Cold War. It has been further aggravated by the imposition of fresh sanctions and forging of anti-China alliances like Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) and AUKUS by President Joe Biden.

Not surprisingly, the effects of this power tussle would also be felt by Pakistan as it maintains strong bilateral ties with both states.

By and large, the interaction between the United States and Pakistan has largely been tumultuous, with brief bouts of relative normalcy and occasional bonhomie occurring intermittently to the point that there have been multiple instances when the United States hadn’t shied away from placing stringent sanctions on Pakistan under various pretexts.

Whereas, China has always extended diplomatic, economic, military, and technical assistance to Pakistan and due to the convergence of interests both the countries consider each other as close strategic allies.

In view of Pakistan’s peculiar geopolitical compulsions and geo-economic imperatives, its options look limited. On the one hand is the United States, which is till date the biggest donor of foreign aid to Pakistan.

Whereas, on the other hand is China, which has brought the biggest foreign direct investment (FDI) worth around $60 billion to Pakistan in the shape of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Pakistan’s partnership with China is time-hallowed, and cannot be compromised in view of any ephemeral economic exigencies.

Lastly, it would be in the best interest of Pakistan to strike a wise balance by maintaining prudent partnership with both parties and not let itself be used as a mere melting pot of competing global geostrategic interests in the region.

FARAH KHAN ABRO

HYDERABAD