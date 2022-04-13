NATIONAL

India, US urge Pakistan to take action against militancy

By Staff Report
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar host a US-India higher education dialogue at the Howard University Founders Library in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: India and the US have asked Pakistan to take “immediate, sustained, and irreversible action” to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks before calling for the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai and 2016 Pathankot attacks to be brought to justice.

The demand for action by Pakistan was made through a joint statement issued after 2+2 Ministerial attended by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

This came a day after Shehbaz Sharif replaced Imran Khan as the prime minister.

According to The Indian Express, the 2+2 dialogue is a format of talks between the foreign and defence ministers of India and its allies on strategic and security issues. India holds dialogues on this format with four of its strategic partners — the US, Russia, Australia, and Japan.

“The Ministers called on Pakistan to take an immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks,” said the statement.

It noted that the Ministers committed to the continued exchange of information about sanctions and designations against terror groups and individuals, countering violent radicalism, use of the internet for terrorist purposes, and cross-border movement of terrorists.

India further highlighted the importance of upholding international standards on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism by all countries, consistent with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations.

“The ministers also reaffirmed their support for the early adoption of a UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) that advances and strengthens the framework for global cooperation and reinforces that no cause or grievance justifies terrorism,” the statement added.

Staff Report

