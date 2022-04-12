NATIONAL

Imran to address rally in Peshawar

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - MARCH 27: Prime Minister Imran Khan (at rostrum) speaks during a rally as thousands of supporters of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party gather ahead of a no-confidence vote against beleaguered prime minister in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will hold his first public meeting after leaving office over the weekend in Peshawar on Wednesday at 9:00 pm.

The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been “imposed on our nation as a result of a foreign conspiracy”, Khan said in a video statement issued by his party’s social media accounts on Tuesday.

“Only the people — neither the army nor any other state institution — can protect the democracy of a country.”

A separate post on the account said the rally will be held on Ring Road near the motorway in Peshawar.

The party has announced a series of countrywide protests and rallies starting tonight. It will hold a rally in Peshwar tonight, Karachi on April 16 and Lahore on April 23 to demand early, and free and fair elections.

Late on Sunday, thousands of Khan’s supporters poured onto streets across Pakistan. Holding placards and waving flags, they promoted Khan’s party, and chanted slogans in his favour.

Young people, who make up the backbone of Khan’s supporters, dominated the crowds.

In Karachi alone, more than 20,000 people shouted slogans promising Khan’s return to power.

Whereas, in Islamabad, the lights from thousands of supporters lit up the night sky.

Previous articleIndia air force blames squadron for missile it fired missile into Pakistan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

India air force blames squadron for missile it fired missile into Pakistan

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) blamed officials from its missile squadron for a missile it accidentally fired into Pakistan last month because...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nuclear warheads in useable stockpiles increasing: monitor

ISLAMABAD: Nuclear warheads in usable stockpiles are increasing, the Nuclear Weapons Ban Monitor warned Monday, along with its partner, the International Campaign to Abolish...
Read more
NATIONAL

No-confidence motion moved against Kashmir PM

MUZZAFARABAD: A no-confidence motion was also submitted against Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi by his own party on Tuesday. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dissolve NAB, hold staff accountable: Abbasi tells Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asked the prime minister to disband the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which is pursuing multiple...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC suspends order to place Imran aides on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the placing by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of key aides of former prime minister Imran Khan...
Read more
NATIONAL

India hopes for Pakistan reset after Sharif election

NEW DELHI: India hopes that Pakistan's new prime minister will herald a diplomatic thaw between the two nuclear-armed foes after years of tensions, analysts...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Film industry guns for fresh start at Cannes

LOS ANGELES: The Cannes Film Festival will hope to relaunch the industry's hopes with another star-packed line-up to be announced on Thursday. After a slow...

Nuclear warheads in useable stockpiles increasing: monitor

No-confidence motion moved against Kashmir PM

Dissolve NAB, hold staff accountable: Abbasi tells Sharif

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.