Imran to address rally in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will hold his first public meeting after leaving office over the weekend in Peshawar on Wednesday at 9:00 pm.

The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been “imposed on our nation as a result of a foreign conspiracy”, Khan said in a video statement issued by his party’s social media accounts on Tuesday.

عمران خان کا پشاور جلسہ کے لیے ویڈیو پیغام#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/XOU2P53i4Y — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 12, 2022

“Only the people — neither the army nor any other state institution — can protect the democracy of a country.”

A separate post on the account said the rally will be held on Ring Road near the motorway in Peshawar.

نکلو پاکستان کی خاطر!!!

ان شاء اللہ کل بروز بدھ چیئرمین عمران خان رنگ روڈ پشاور نزد موٹروے، رات 9 بجے عظیم الشان جلسہ عام سے خطاب کریں گے۔#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/1U5nsBAr2D — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 12, 2022

The party has announced a series of countrywide protests and rallies starting tonight. It will hold a rally in Peshwar tonight, Karachi on April 16 and Lahore on April 23 to demand early, and free and fair elections.

Late on Sunday, thousands of Khan’s supporters poured onto streets across Pakistan. Holding placards and waving flags, they promoted Khan’s party, and chanted slogans in his favour.

Young people, who make up the backbone of Khan’s supporters, dominated the crowds.

In Karachi alone, more than 20,000 people shouted slogans promising Khan’s return to power.

Whereas, in Islamabad, the lights from thousands of supporters lit up the night sky.