Imran Khan’s call for agitation

Newly elected PM Shahbaz Sharif recounted the grave problems the country currently faces but promised to meet the challenges with the joint efforts of the allied parties. It was refreshing to hear him declare that there was neither any traitor in the past nor is there any now. He also promised to resolve the issue of “the letter” by holding a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) where the services chiefs and DG ISI will be present along with the concerned ambassador who will give briefing on the letter to put an end the conspiracy theory. This would take the wind out of sails of the PTI ’s rationale for starting the movement

Former PM Imran Khan has meanwhile chosen to simultaneously confront the new govt, the courts and the establishment by recourse to street power. Four days back he had called for protests on Sunday night. The PTI units all over Pakistan and foreign countries were directed to mobilise supporters. It was an impressive show of power though it was by no means spontaneous. With people waiting for the new govt to bring reforms, It is unlikely to expect large protests before the next elections.

The PTI leadership termed the no-confidence move a foreign conspiracy. Meanwhile social media trolls viciously attacked SC judges and military leaders. Over-ruling dissenters in the already decimated PTI, Imran Khan announced the party members resignations from the National Assembly creating more potential dissenters. Meanwhile, the PTI has called for urgent elections. Imran Khan hopes to win elections by creating an anti US wave through a concocted conspiracy theory that is about to be exposed.

The opposition is by no means allergic to elections. It maintains however that electoral reforms have to be enacted to make the elections transparent. Since Imran Khan has ordered a new census prior to the elections, he has to blame himself if these cannot be held immediately. The ECP maintains that preparations may take almost six months. Imran Khan needs to control his adventurist streak which can destabilise the country at a time when, thanks the apex court, weak but clear signs of stability are appearing in the form of a strengthening rupee and the benchmark KSE-100 index soaring more than 1,500 points on Monday. As Shahbaz Sharif put it, the country needs dialogue rather than division at this juncture.