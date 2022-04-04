Always did licit work, made decisions on merit: Buzdar

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that he always did licit work and made decisions with consultations while ensuring merit.

Addressing a farewell ceremony organised in his honour to mark his services, the former chief minister said that he is answerable to Allah Almighty as well as to the people and asserted that nobody was ever approached to do anything wrong.

My conscience is satisfied as anyone’s self-esteem was not hurt and all the people were respectfully treated, he further said.

He mentioned that no one was subjected to any sort of political vengeance. I don’t believe in personal projection nor did I do so as I silently performed my duties, he said.

A mistake could occur as I am a human being, he remarked and noted that he never hesitated to make difficult decisions.

“I have tendered resignation in the larger public interest and extended full support to the decision made by the prime minister. I am also thankful to the government machinery for extending support to fulfil the mission of public service, he said and impressed upon the civil servants to continue to serve the public. I would always strive for the welfare of the people,” he concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal said that Usman Buzdar always guided in the discharge of duties in the best manner.

“My experience of working with him was very pleasant as Usman Buzdar gave freedom to work and gave priority to merit. He guided and extended full support, Afzal added.

IG Police Sardar Ali Khan said that Usman Buzdar taught them how to go through difficult times with patience.

Several senior officers of different provincial departments attended the event.