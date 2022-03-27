NATIONAL

EU ambassador meets foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

By News Desk

Ambassador of European Union (EU) in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Sunday met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

According to details, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Androulla Kaminara discussed matters related to bilateral interests and cooperation between the two sides during the meeting.

Speaking during the meeting, Qureshi said that Pakistan values its relationship with European Union and is committed to complete joint projects launched by the two sides.

The foreign minister further lauded role of EU envoy in playing role for bilateral stability of the two sides.

In mid-March, Secretary Foreign Affairs has said that Pakistan has informed the European Union that the country will be partner in peace and not in any war.

The secretary was speaking in a hearing of the Senate’s standing committee on foreign affairs chaired by Senator Sherry Rehman.

“We have responded to the press release of the heads of EU diplomatic missions,” the foreign secretary told the session. “We in a subsequent meeting with a group of ambassadors expressed our concern about that because it was not the way diplomacy should be practised”, foreign secretary said.

“We have told them that Pakistan will be a partner in peace but not in any war,” secretary said.

It is to be mentioned here that the heads of EU countries diplomatic missions, had publicly released a joint letter urging Pakistan to support a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly on the Ukraine, Russia conflict. The move to release the letter publicly was a clear violation of diplomatic norms.

Previous articlePakistan and China to bring sorghum cooperation into CPEC
Next articleMacron warns against ‘escalation’ after Biden brands Putin ‘butcher’
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Wasim Akram appears at concluding ceremony of KPL Showcase event at expo 2020

DUBAI: The festivities of the Kashmir Premier League showcase at Expo 2020 concluded here on Sunday with astounding events leaving a phenomenal impact on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan and China to bring sorghum cooperation into CPEC

BEIJING: Pakistan and China will bring sorghum cooperation into the multi-billion-dollar China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This was stated by experts at a Symposium on...
Read more
NATIONAL

No Trust Move: We cannot give CM Punjab slot to PML-Q, federal govt conveys

The federal government has conveyed to its key ally in Centre and Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) that it could not give slot of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to take action if JUI workers violated NoC: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has warned JUI-F's leaders and workers, gathering in Islamabad for Monday's rally, to keep the Srinagar Highway open...
Read more
NATIONAL

Six prisoners snatch police weapons, flee in Lodhran

Six under-trial prisoners fled from a prison van after injuring four policeman escorts and killing a fellow prisoner in Lodhran, police informed on Sunday. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

13 food items to be available at subsidised rates in Punjab during Ramadan

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the government will roll out a Rs8 billion Ramazan package to provide relief to the masses...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

EU ambassador meets foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Ambassador of European Union (EU) in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Sunday met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two...

Pakistan and China to bring sorghum cooperation into CPEC

No Trust Move: We cannot give CM Punjab slot to PML-Q, federal govt conveys

Govt to take action if JUI workers violated NoC: Rasheed

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.