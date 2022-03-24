NATIONAL

Rabbani seeks to become party in floor-crossing reference

By Staff Report
Pakistani candidate for the upcoming presidential election of opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani arrives to submits his nomination paper at the High Court in Islamabad on July 24, 2013. Pakistan's Supreme Court on July 24 revised the date for the presidential election, asking the election commission to hold it on July 30 instead of August 6. The court made the order as many of the lawmakers who will elect a replacement for President Asif Ali Zardari will be paying pilgrimages or offering special prayers on August 6 for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which ends a few days later. AFP PHOTO /AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani on Thursday approached the Supreme Court to become a party in the presidential reference seeking the interpretation and scope of Article 63-A of the Constitution.

He moved an application in the apex court stating he headed a parliamentary committee on constitutional reforms that were introduced into the Constitution through the 18th Amendment.

Rabbani said he has first-hand knowledge of the background discussions that led the then lawmakers to incorporate Article 63-A in the Constitution.

A large bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, resumed hearing of the reference today.

Earlier, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) submitted in the apex court its reply to the presidential reference, saying an individual MP can participate in the proceeding of a vote of no-confidence against a prime minister under Article 95.

“An MP’s right to vote is an individual right under Article 95 and this right doesn’t belong to the political party he or she belongs to,” the body contended, adding no member of the Lower House could be barred from exercising the right to vote.

Staff Report

