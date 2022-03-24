Not counting MP’s vote during trust session tantamount to contempt: Bandial

ISLAMABAD: Days after a Supreme Court judge ruled that an individual vote of an MP, violating their party’s position on the matter, enjoyed no “status” under Article 95-II of the Constitution, the chief justice Thursday said observed that not counting a vote during the no-trust proceedings would be “contemptuous”.

The observation came during the hearing of the presidential reference seeking the court’s opinion on Article 63-A of the Constitution, which deals with the disqualification of lawmakers over defection.

Article 63-A, the law on floor-crossing, provides that MPs who defect could lose their seats if they then vote against their party, but the government aims to find out whether that also applies before they cast their votes.

A five-judge bench, comprising Justice Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul-Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the petition.

During the hearing, Justice Mandokhail asked whether the MP’s vote could be counted in the proceedings conducted before he was de-seated, observing there was no mention of not counting a vote in the 18th Amendment.

Responding to the judge, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said MPs elected to the House were bound by party discipline.

THE REFERENCE

The reference was filed by Attorney General Khan on behalf of President Arif Alvi who approved its filing under Article 186 of the Constitution on March 21.

Speaking after filing the petition to the Supreme Court, he told reporters the government had asked it to advise why lawmakers who ditch their party and switch sides cannot be disqualified for life.

“The basic questions […] include will the dissident MPs be disqualified for life, […] what would be the significance of the votes polled by those MPs and will the vote of these MPs be counted or not,” he said.

Article 63-A reads that an MP can be disqualified on grounds of defection if they “vote or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the parliamentary party to which he belongs, in relation to the election of the prime minister or chief minister; or a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or a money bill (budget) or a Constitution (amendment) bill”.

The government has already indicated it will deploy the article to fight the motion.

The law, however, says the party head — the prime minister, in this case — has to declare in writing the MP concerned has defected but before making the declaration, they will “provide such member with an opportunity to show cause as to why such declaration may not be made against him”.

The motion seeking the ouster of Khan was submitted to the office of the speaker on March 8. It accused him of mismanaging the economy and poor governance in the toughest challenge he has faced since taking power in 2018.

RED ZONE SEALED

The authorities in Islamabad sealed the roads leading to the Red Zone during the hearing of the presidential reference in the Supreme Court.

Roads, leading to the Red Zone, including Serena Chowk, Nadra Chowk, D-Chowk and Marriott Chowk were closed.

Only Margalla Road was open for the people going to the Supreme Court and the Pakistan Secretariat. Travelers faced a great deal of inconvenience due to the closure of the roads.

A large number of policemen were deployed at the entry points of the Red Zone. Large police contingents were also deployed inside and outside the Supreme Court.

The police also deployed a water cannon outside the Supreme Court.

