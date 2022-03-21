Sports

CWC22: Pakistan women register historic win against West Indies

By News Desk

The Pakistan women finally broke the 18-match losing streak in the competition after registering a historic victory over West Indies by 8 wickets in a rain-affected match.

This is Pakistan’s first victory in the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in five matches and still remains at the bottom of the points table.

The match was reduced to 20 overs due to incessant rain in the morning. Opting to bowl first, Pakistan restricted West Indies to 89 for 7.

Nida Dar was the pick of the bowlers as she returned career-best figures of  4 for 10 and helped reduce West Indies to a low total.

Deandra Dottin remained the only Windies batter to put up a fight as she hit five boundaries but fell prey to Nida Dar.

Skipper Stafanie Taylor was the second-highest scorer with 17 after Dottin’s 27-run knock at top of the order.

Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, and Omaima Sohail all picked up a wicket each along with Nida Dar’s four wickets.

In return, Pakistan lost the early wicket of Sidra Ameen but Muneeba Ali took responsibility and ended up posting a solid 37-run knock which included five boundaries.

After Muneeba’s departure – thanks to Shakera Selman – skipper Bisma Maroof and Omaima Sohail saw the game off with unbeaten 20 and 22.

Pakistan chased down the target in the 19th over and now have their first points on the board.

Here’s how the points table currently stands:

  1. Australia – 10 pts (Q)
  2. South Africa – 8 pts
  3. West Indies – 6 pts
  4. India – 4 pts
  5. England – 4 pts
  6. New Zealand – 4 pts
  7. Bangladesh – 2 pts
  8. Pakistan – 2 pts
News Desk

