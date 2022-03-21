World

US says Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya

By Agencies

The United States has determined that the violence against the Rohingya minority committed by Myanmar’s military amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity, an official told AFP Sunday.

Hundreds of thousands of the mostly Muslim Rohingya community have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar since 2017 after a military crackdown that is now the subject of a genocide case at the United Nations’ highest court in The Hague.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to officially announce the decision to designate that crackdown a genocide in remarks at the Holocaust Museum in Washington on Monday, where an exhibit on “Burma’s Path to Genocide” — using a former name for the country — is on display.

Blinken said in December last year during a visit to Malaysia that the United States was looking “very actively” at whether the treatment of the Rohingya might “constitute genocide.”

The State Department released a report in 2018 that detailed violence against the Rohingya in western Rakhine state as “extreme, large-scale, widespread, and seemingly geared toward both terrorizing the population and driving out the Rohingya residents.”

Around 850,000 Rohingya are languishing in camps in neighboring Bangladesh, recounting mass killings and rape, while another 600,000 members of the community remain in Rakhine where they report widespread oppression.

A legal designation of genocide — defined by the UN as acts “committed with intent to destroy, in whole or part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group” — could be followed by further sanctions and limits on aid, among other penalties against the already-isolated military junta, the New York Times reported.

The United States slapped a series of sanctions on the country’s leaders and like other Western nations has long restricted weapons to its armed forces, which even before the junta took power faced allegations of crimes against humanity for the brutal campaign against the Rohingya.

The case opened against Myanmar by The Gambia at the International Court of Justice in 2019 has been complicated by last year’s coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her government, triggering mass protests and a bloody crackdown.

The Nobel peace laureate, who faced criticism from rights groups for her involvement in the Rohingya case, is now under house arrest and on trial by the same generals she defended at The Hague.

The administration of President Barack Obama had pumped large amounts of political capital into Myanmar’s transition to a fledgling democracy, offering financial help and diplomatic support.

But the US also made clear its discomfort at ongoing violence between Myanmar’s army and ethnic rebels as well as religious violence and discriminatory policies particulary targeting the Rohingya.

Previous articleChelsea bidders shortlist to be narrowed down to three, new offers made
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

Chinese Boeing crashes with 132 on board, no sign of survivors

BEIJING: A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in southern China on a domestic flight on Monday...
Read more
World

US says Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims

YANGON: The United States has determined that the violence against the Rohingya Muslims committed by Myanmar's military amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity,...
Read more
World

‘Batman’ swings high, again topping N.America box office

NEW YORK: "The Batman" continued swinging from the rooftops this weekend, taking in an estimated box-office-leading $36.8 million in North American theatres while performing...
Read more
World

China’s stance on Ukraine is on the right side of history: Wang Yi

China's stance on the Ukraine issue is on the right side of history, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told media. Wang made...
Read more
World

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine, thousands deported since conflict began

The U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on Saturday that at least 847 civilians had been killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine as of March 18. Most...
Read more
World

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project

Russia will start work on its own Mars mission given that the European Space Agency (ESA) has suspended a joint project in the wake...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran rallies supporters ahead of no-confidence vote

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan turned to grassroot supporters Monday, lobbying the poor and promising better hospitals for the sick as he faces a...

No one will come to rescue Imran, declares Maryam

No-confidence motion: Individual vote of an MP has no status: SC

Historic OIC session tomorrow

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.