Sports

‘Best all-format batter in the world’: Babar Azam earn plaudits after match-saving 196

By News Desk
Pakistan's Fawad Alam, right, celebrates with teammate Baber Azam after hitting a boundary during the first day of the second cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Babar Azam earning praises from local media personalities and cricket experts is a routine occurrence by now that happens pretty much every time he laces up.

But his match-saving and record-breaking 196 against Australia in the final innings of the second Test in Karachi was so impressive that even foreign media figures — including those from the neighbouring India — couldn’t help but wax lyrical about him.

Leading the praise was England great Michael Vaughan who said Babar is “without question the best all-round batter in the world right now” and “brilliant” across all formats.

 

West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards applauded both Babar and Mohammad Rizwan’s performance, calling them “exceptional talents”.

He further said the world was “blessed to witness such players in the middle”.

 

Cricketer-turned-coach Ian Pont described Babar’s innings as “unbelievable”, saying it showed why the Pakistan captain was the best in the world at the moment.

 

“Extraordinary effort by Babar Azam to save the Test for Pakistan. Changed the game by looking to score day four rather than letting Australia dictate,” tweeted Australian journalist Andrew Wu.

Indian journalists were also effusive in their praise.

“Controversial [question] but because sports must stretch beyond the LOC, here it is: is @babarazam258 the best all-format batsman today in the subcontinent?” asked Rajdeep Sardesai.

 

Vikrant Gupta said the star batsman’s innings “will pitchfork him to be counted as one of the modern-day greats”.

 

Uday Rana summarised it in one sentence, “The best Pakistan team I’ve seen in a long, long time.”

 

Previous articleBabar Azam broke trio of records during his marathon 196 against Australia
Next articlePak vs Aus: PCB may shift white-ball matches to Lahore
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Pak vs Aus: PCB may shift white-ball matches to Lahore

Pakistan's white-ball matches against Australia, scheduled to start from March 29, are likely to be moved to Lahore, if the situation stays volatile in...
Read more
Sports

Babar Azam broke trio of records during his marathon 196 against Australia

Babar Azam’s incredibly patient and clutch knock in the fourth innings of the second Test was quite comfortably the highlight of the match. With the...
Read more
Sports

Azam and Rizwan foil Australia as second Test ends in a draw

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam smashed 196 and Mohammad Rizwan 104 not out to deny Australia victory Wednesday and force a dramatic draw in the...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan loses Shafique, moves to 254-3 on Day 5, second Test

KARACHI: Australia captain Pat Cummins got the major breakthrough and denied Abdullah Shafique a century in successive Tests as Pakistan moved to 254-3 at...
Read more
Sports

Barcelona agree sponsorship deal with Spotify

MADRID: Barcelona announced on Tuesday that Spotify will become their main sponsor from next season, with the club's stadium to be rebranded as Spotify...
Read more
Sports

Mahmood to debut as England, Windies reset for second Test

LONDON: West Indies and England square off in the second Test of a three-match series on Wednesday at Kensington Oval in Barbados, with expectations...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China vows to stabilize markets and economy

China will keep the markets stable with favorable policies, China's Financial Stability and Development Committee said on Wednesday amid the recent market turmoil. Policies that...

IHC expects PM will stop his aide Dr Attaur Rehman from interfering in HEC affairs

PM Imran positive to take ‘take three wickets with one ball’

Pervez Elahi says ‘We have neither left the govt, nor joined opposition’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.