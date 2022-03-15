NATIONAL

Qureshi urges UN boss to take note of ‘accidental’ India missile fire

By Staff Report
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (R) speak during a joint press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on February 16, 2020. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed United Nations Secretary General António Guterres on a missile India said it accidentally fired into Pakistan’s territory, Radio Pakistan reported.

Last Friday, India said it had accidentally fired the missile into Pakistan because of a “technical malfunction” during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after Pakistan warned New Delhi of “unpleasant consequences.”

In a phone conversation with Guterres, Qureshi emphasised the incident was a flagrant breach of Pakistan’s airspace, demonstrating India’s contempt for aviation safety and regional peace and security.

Pakistan continues to act with moderation and responsibility, the foreign minister said.

He reiterated Pakistan’s call for a joint investigation into the launch, citing flaws and technological errors in India’s management of her strategic weapons.

The episode, according to Qureshi, is consistent with India’s irresponsible behaviour and must be handled by the international community, particularly the Security Council.

In a press briefing, Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar, director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the missile was unarmed and had crashed near the city of Mian Channu.

Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the nuclear-armed neighbours, which have fought three wars and engaged in numerous smaller armed clashes, usually over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

Tensions have eased in recent months, and the incident, which may have been the first of its kind, immediately raised questions about safety mechanisms.

The Foreign Office summoned India’s charge d’affaires in Islamabad to lodge a protest over the unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s airspace, saying the incident could have endangered passenger flights and civilian lives.

Pakistan warned India “to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and take effective measures to avoid the recurrence of such violations in future”.

Asked to comment, a spokesperson for the US State Department said: “The Department has no indication that this incident was anything other than an accident, and we refer you to the Indian Ministry of Defence for any follow-up to their statement on the matter.”

— With input from Reuters

Previous articleNearly 30 million under lockdown in China as virus surges
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI leaders trying to cajole Aleem Khan: report

In light of the opposition's no-confidence motion, PTI's several senior leaders have become active to gain the support of disgruntled party leader Aleem Khan,...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N MNAs give full mandate to Shehbaz about no-trust motion

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurengzeb has said that all the MNAs of the party have given the full mandate to the party leadership to take...
Read more
NATIONAL

Muslim world to observe Int’l Day against Islamophobia today

ISLAMABAD: The Muslim world would observe the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on Tuesday to denounce rise in intolerance and discrimination against Muslims and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi urges German FM to take note of India’s ‘accidental’ missile launch

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday held a telephone call with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and conveyed to her that Islamabad had...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Khan assures allies of resolving problems of Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday separately met with delegations from allied parties - Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) -...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tareen groups joins hands with PML-N to oust Buzdar

LAHORE: Jahangir Khan Tareen group, the disgruntled faction of the ruling PTI, met with the PML-N leadership on Monday and agreed to joined hands...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.