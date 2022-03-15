Ombudsman secretary honoured on retirement

LAHORE: A farewell ceremony was held in honour of the secretary of the ombudsman office, Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, on his retirement from service on Tuesday under the chair of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan.

The function was attended by officers, advisors and consultants who appreciated the services rendered by Chaudhry in the smooth functioning of the agency.

Ombudsman Khan admired the services of the retiring secretary and termed his qualities of hard work, commitment to service and devotion as a beacon of light for the officers and wished him all the best for the future.

Chaudhry thanked the fellow officers and staff for their cooperation in carrying out official duties.

Later, Khan also presented flowers and gifts to Chaudhry.