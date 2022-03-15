NATIONAL

Indiscriminate enforcement of traffic laws hallmark of motorway police: Mazhar Kakakhel

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Motorway Police North Zone Mazharul Haq Kakakhel on Tuesday underlined the need for promoting indiscriminate enforcement of traffic laws, polite behavior and kind support for commuters traveling on the motorway.

The DIG while presiding over the joint meeting said that indiscriminate implementation of laws, positive attitude and assistance to the motorists have been the hallmark of the motorway police.

He said implementation of the traffic rules were crucial to make the motorway safe and secure for the commuters.

Highlighting the importance of modern technology, he said the motorway police had taken multiple steps to embrace the digitalization which became a need of hour to make the motorway commuter-friendly.

He said that special teams were being made which comprised experienced and new officers to improve the performance of the motorway police.

