PDM has support of more lawmakers than required to oust PM: Elahi

By News Desk

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has the support of more than required MNAs to pass the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, a news outlet reported on Tuesday.

During an interview with a private news channel, Elahi was asked to comment on former president Asif Ali Zardari’s claim that the opposition has more than 172 lawmakers’ support in the National Assembly. To this, Elahi said: “He (Zardari) is right. They have the required number … even have more than what one can imagine. This is what we have assessed and seen.”

He said the government is itself to blame for the position it is in, saying that it never learnt how to build relationships and instead “ruined things with everyone, including its own people”.

He said that he has already been offered Punjab’s chief ministership as well as electoral alliance — including seat-to-seat adjustment — by the opposition alliance but the government has yet to make that offer.

Elahi said that the option of seat adjustment had been discussed with the PTI in the past but “then they should also stay true to their words.”

Without naming PM Imran, Elahi implied that the commitments made to his party had not been honoured. “They are old enough now … they are not children anymore. They should at least rectify their track record or people won’t have trust in you.”

News Desk

