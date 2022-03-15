Bajwa emphasises unified response to counter misinformation

LAHORE: Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasised that misinformation and propaganda campaigns by inimical forces threaten national cohesion which must be identified and countered collectively through a unified response.

The army chief was addressing the induction ceremony of SH-15 artillery guns in the Artillery Corps during his day-long visit to Lahore on Monday, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Gen. Bajwa expressed satisfaction with the induction of the latest weaponry to meet future challenges on the battlefield.

“Induction of these ‘most modern guns’ with increased range, battlefield mobility and accuracy will assuredly enhance operational preparedness of Pakistan Army,” he said.

Later in the day, he also visited Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to address a ceremony.

On his arrival at the university, Gen. Bajwa was received by Vice Chancellor Arshad Ahmad and members of the faculty. While interacting with students and faculty of LUMS, he appreciated the role and contributions of LUMS in preparing future leaders of Pakistan.

The army chief said: “Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth. Human resource development, innovation and technological advancements are vital for progress.”