NATIONAL

Cheaper Afghan coal comes to rescue cement sector

By Staff Report
Pakistani miners fix a collapsed coal mine in Akhurwal village, in Darra Adam Khel town on September 12, 2018. - Nine miners were killed and four injured when the roof of a coal mine collapsed on September 12 in Pakistan's northwestern town of Darra Adam Khel, officials said. (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED / AFP) (Photo credit should read ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Falling share prices of cement sector in local bourse bounced back for the second consecutive day as relatively cheaper Afghan coal provides the much needed support.

According to a report of Foundation Securities, international coal prices have touched an all time high of $460 per tonne, surging around 114 percent in the last 3 weeks. This has forced local cement players to switch towards other resources where Afghan coal has taken a lead by cutting down input cost and providing a breathing space.

Players like Cherat Cement, Lucky Cement, and Maple Leaf Cement Factory (MLCF) have switched to 60-70 percent usage of Afghan coal while Pioneer Cement’s usage stands at 40-50 percent and DGKC is using 20-30 percent of Afghan coal in the northern region. Similarly, other players are also meeting a major portion of their overall coal requirement from Afghan origin coal.

According to the brokerage, Afghan coal used to trade at 25 to 30 percent discount to Richards Bay Coal (RB1) until a few weeks ago. This differential has increased in recent days post significant jump in RB1 prices.

As per market sources, on-site delivered Afghan coal price in the north currently stands at around $235 per tonne. This indicates that delivered prices are less than 50 percent of South African comparable coal. Similarly, usable domestic coal trades at around $170 per tonne i.e. at 64% discount to RB1, Foundation Securities cited.

According to AKD Research, monthly availability of Afghan coal ranges from 0.2-0.25 million tonnes while local coal’s availability is in the range of 0.1-0.125 million tonnes. North’s monthly demand of coal at 0.42-0.45mn tons currently; hence, the northern region can easily replace 65-70 percent of its coal requirement through Afghan coal.

However, limited coal inventory and the unreliability of the supply chain of Afghan coal pose a risk on sustainability of the cement operations if the prices remain at current levels. This may lead cement players to shut down their plants until reversal of commodity prices.

According to the AKD Research, the situation in the south is trickier as Afghan coal is not currently being utilised where the players in the region have stopped taking export orders currently due to low prices of clinker while they also prioritise local markets in a bid to improve longevity on current stock of coal.

Previous articleTarin directs for steps to attract Saudi investors
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Tarin directs for steps to attract Saudi investors

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has emphasised the need for tapping immense business potential for investment between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The finance minister said...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM’s statements ‘clearly show his fear’: Shehbaz

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks India’s explanation over fall of projectile in Mian Channu

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj. General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday briefed the media on an Indian "high speed flying object" that fell...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pervez Khattak’s brother Liaquat Khattak joins JUI-F

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak's brother and former PTI member Liaquat Khattak and nephew Abdul Ahad Khattak joined the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam—Fazl (JUI-F) on Thursday. During a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Murad accuses opposition parties for conspiring to overthrow PM Imran Khan on whims of the west

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Thursday accused the opposition parties for conspiring to overthrow Prime Minister Imran Khan on the whims of...
Read more
NATIONAL

No-trust motion against PM is constitutional: SCBA

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon has said that the no-trust motion filed by the opposition parties against Prime Minister Imran...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pervez Khattak’s brother Liaquat Khattak joins JUI-F

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak's brother and former PTI member Liaquat Khattak and nephew Abdul Ahad Khattak joined the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam—Fazl (JUI-F) on Thursday. During a...

Family courts in Lahore

Abysmal education system

Shadows of the past

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.