NATIONAL

Nisar Khuhro wins election on vacant Senate seat

By News Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro on Wednesday won a by-election for a Senate seat from Sindh that had fallen vacant after the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda, according to unofficial results.

The polling started in the Sindh Assembly building and continued until 4pm without any break.

Though PTI’s Agha Arsalan had filed nomination papers for the by-election, the ruling party and its allies in the federal government had announced to boycott the election.

However, despite the boycott, two PTI MPAs voted for Khuhro in the election.

Khuhro won the seat after bagging 99 votes out of 101.

Shortly after the announcement of Khuhro’s win, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the party member. “Congratulations, Senator elect, Nisar Ahmad Khuhro,” he wrote.

Earlier in February, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Vawda as a lawmaker after it was found that he had concealed his US nationality while submitting his nomination papers to the returning officer to take part in 2018 general elections.

Previous articleBritish MPs urge Boris Johnson to speak on human rights violations by India in IIoJK
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

British MPs urge Boris Johnson to speak on human rights violations by India in IIoJK

LONDON: Several British lawmakers have urged United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Mr Boris Johnson to speak about human rights violations including violation of women’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan says ‘Zardari is my next target’ in the face of no-trust vote

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said his next target is PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, pertaining to the no-trust motion. It is pertinent to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tarin says ‘PM should not have reacted publicly against EU’

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan should not have reacted "publicly" against the European Union in his recent...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad urges NA speaker to wrap up no-confidence motion against the PM, to end political chaos

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday urged the speaker of the National Assembly to convene a session of the lower house "as soon as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz Sharif calls on JI’s Sirajul Haq to seek support to oust PM Imran

National Assembly Opposition Leader and head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif called on Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Wednesday to seek...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad ATC reserves verdict on PTV attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday reserved the verdict on the PTV attack case as it accepted a plea filed by President...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fawad urges NA speaker to wrap up no-confidence motion against the...

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday urged the speaker of the National Assembly to convene a session of the lower house "as soon as...

Shehbaz Sharif calls on JI’s Sirajul Haq to seek support to oust PM Imran

Epaper – March 09-2022 LHR

Epaper – March 09-2022 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.