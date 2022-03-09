Nisar Khuhro wins election on vacant Senate seat

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro on Wednesday won a by-election for a Senate seat from Sindh that had fallen vacant after the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda, according to unofficial results.

The polling started in the Sindh Assembly building and continued until 4pm without any break.

Though PTI’s Agha Arsalan had filed nomination papers for the by-election, the ruling party and its allies in the federal government had announced to boycott the election.

However, despite the boycott, two PTI MPAs voted for Khuhro in the election.

Khuhro won the seat after bagging 99 votes out of 101.

Shortly after the announcement of Khuhro’s win, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the party member. “Congratulations, Senator elect, Nisar Ahmad Khuhro,” he wrote.

Earlier in February, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Vawda as a lawmaker after it was found that he had concealed his US nationality while submitting his nomination papers to the returning officer to take part in 2018 general elections.