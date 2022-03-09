COAS, Chinese chargé d’affaires discuss progress on CPEC, regional security, defence collaboration

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was called on by Chinese Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Ms Pang Chunxue at GHQ, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, during the meeting of Chinese Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan with the Army Chief, matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed in detail.

COAS General Bajwa said that Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship. He reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary thanked COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

She also expressed satisfaction over progress on CPEC and ensured to play her role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.