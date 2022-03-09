NATIONAL

COAS, Chinese chargé d’affaires discuss progress on CPEC, regional security, defence collaboration

By Mian Abrar

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was called on by Chinese Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Ms Pang Chunxue at GHQ, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, during the meeting of Chinese Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan with the Army Chief, matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed in detail.

COAS General Bajwa said that Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship. He reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary thanked COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

She also expressed satisfaction over progress on CPEC and ensured to play her role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Previous articlePatwar Khanas in 36 districts, 145 tehsils of Punjab shifted to govt buildings: Babar Hayat
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Patwar Khanas in 36 districts, 145 tehsils of Punjab shifted to govt buildings: Babar Hayat

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar has said that Patwar Khanas in 36 districts and 145 tehsils across the province have...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian man likely to meet his family in Pakistan after 74 years

Two brothers – Muhammad Siddique and Habib Khan – were separated during the 1947 cleaving of the Indian subcontinent. Siddiqiue, 80, lives in Pakistan's Faisalabad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Petroleum Division’s DG tenders resignation due to ‘arrogance of babus’

ISLAMABAD: The Director General (DG) (Liquefied Natural Gas/Liquefied Petroleum Gas) of the Petroleum Division has tendered resignation from the service on account of alleged...
Read more
NATIONAL

Justice Faez Isa lauds Asma Jahangir’s courage during London seminar

 Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa has said that the late human rights champion Asma Jahangir was a "trailblazer" who "achieved great things for...
Read more
NATIONAL

23,000 Kashmiri women widowed since 1989: Mushaal

Peace and Culture Organisation Chairperson Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Tuesday said some 675 Kashmiri women were killed from January 2021 till date and around...
Read more
NATIONAL

China demands answers from US about ‘26 biolabs in Ukraine’

ISTANBUL: China asked Washington on Tuesday to release “relevant details as soon as possible” regarding alleged US biological laboratories in Ukraine. “According to the data...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Justice Faez Isa lauds Asma Jahangir’s courage during London seminar

 Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa has said that the late human rights champion Asma Jahangir was a "trailblazer" who "achieved great things for...

23,000 Kashmiri women widowed since 1989: Mushaal

China demands answers from US about ‘26 biolabs in Ukraine’

Punjab government announces new pension, retirement scheme

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.