NATIONAL

PM’s aides responsible for driving wedges between government, press: Elahi

By News Desk

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi accused certain advisers of the prime minister of causing a rift between the government and the press, advising Imran Khan to “beware” of these elements.

In a statement issued to the press, Elahi — who also heads the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), an ally of the government at the centre and in Punjab, said he had been tasked by Khan to resolve issues between media houses and the government related to the promulgation of Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022.

Among effecting other changes that have rendered the stringent law originally introduced in 2016 by the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) even more so, the ordinance makes online defamation a non-bailable, cognisable offence and increases the prison term to a maximum of five years.

In a letter to the prime minister, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul-Haque, had suggested that the government withdraw or review the ordinance.

“It is through the media that the government is able to project its image to the public. By pushing forward with these amendments without consulting the relevant stakeholders, in this case, media practitioners, the government will stoke anger and resentment within the journalistic community,” Haque, a member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), said.

In his statement, Elahi said freedom of expression was the “beauty of democracy”.

He also expressed concerns over the reported withholding of advertisements for some newspapers and television channels by the government, saying he was clueless as to why the government was “targeting” those media houses.

He said it seemed as if the bar on advertisements was imposed in the context of the ordinance, adding that government advertisements were public money and should not be used to target the press.

Previous articlePPP turncoats paving way to return to parent party
Next articlePM to address public meeting in Vehari: Farrukh
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan hits mark of 100mn people fully vaccinated against Covid

ISLAMABAD: The government on Sunday announced it hit the landmark of fully immunising 100 million people against coronavirus. "Major milestone reached in national vaccination drive....
Read more
NATIONAL

PM to address public meeting in Vehari: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address large public meetings in the Melsi district of Vehari as part of his public contact campaign, Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP turncoats paving way to return to parent party

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders who had joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) just before the general elections in 2018 but lost their seats...
Read more
NATIONAL

Road accident leaves 6 killed, 15 injured in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Six people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in Punjab on Sunday, media reported. The accident happened when a passenger...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA secures licence for additional China destinations

ISLAMABAD: China has granted Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) licence to launch services to two more destinations -- the northwestern port city of Guangzhou and the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to continue work with China to expand climate project: envoy

BEIJING: Pakistan's ambassador to China Moin ul-Haque said Islamabad will continue to work with Beijing to improve the environment, promote low-carbon initiatives, and expand...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PPP turncoats paving way to return to parent party

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders who had joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) just before the general elections in 2018 but lost their seats...

Road accident leaves 6 killed, 15 injured in Punjab

Limited Russian cease-fire revived in Ukraine; talks planned

PIA secures licence for additional China destinations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.