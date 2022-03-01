Does marriage guarantee happiness

In Pakistan, marriages are considered compulsory for one’s happiness. But can it really make a person happy if it is done without one’s consent?

According to UK’s forced marriage unit, Pakistan ranked highest among the top four focus countries in 2018. According to human rights activists, 250 overseas Pakistani girls were forced into marriages with Pakistani relatives in 2002 alone. Young girls are forced into marriages in the name of honour, money and even to settle the issues between families. The same girls have to face domestic violence after marriages. They suffer physically, emotionally, socially and sexually due to torture and trauma. If a girl wants to be free, her parents don’t accept her deeming it a disrespect to their family. Overseas and minorities girls are forced into marriages.

Apart from ensuring strict enforcement to curb forced marriages, the government should also enforce laws against domestic violence to uproot this issue.

HIRA SARDAR

HASILPUR