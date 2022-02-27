NATIONAL

Daily COVID-19 case count falls to lowest in Pakistan since January 4

By News Desk
Women shop at a market after the government eased the lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2020. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)

Pakistan reported only 847 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, the lowest since January 4, amid a drastic drop in the country’s active coronavirus cases, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Sunday morning.

The daily case count on January 4 stood at 630, as per the NCOC data.

Pakistan’s active case count significantly fell to 37,212 from 61,332 on Saturday. The number further sank to 36,803 as 1,236 patients suffering from coronavirus recovered overnight.

The national COVID-19 body said it conducted 40,127 diagnostic tests during the last 24 hours. The 847 new cases that emerged during these tests placed the country’s COVID-19 positivity ratio at 2.11% and the overall case count at 1,508,504.

 

 

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 death count in Pakistan grew past 30,153 — total deaths reported on Saturday — as 20 more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours. Currently, the country’s coronavirus death toll stands at 30,173.

