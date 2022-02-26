Suspect in murder of Karachi journalist arrested: minister

KARACHI: The police arrested a key suspect in the murder of a Karachi-based journalist, Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani said on Saturday.

سماء ٹی وی سے منسلک اطہر متین کے قتل میں ملوث ایک شخص اشرف کو سندھ پولیس نے گرفتار کرلیا ہے۔ انشا اللہ قاتل کو قانون کے مطابق سزا بھی دلوائی جائیگی۔ اس پورے کیس میں جسطرح پولیس نے جانفشانی سے کاوشیں کی ہیں وہ لائق تحسین ہیں اسی طرح سندھ پولیس پر عوام کے اعتماد میں آضافہ ہوگا۔ — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) February 26, 2022

Thieves on a motorcycle shot and killed Athar Mateen, a TV producer who worked for the SAMAA news channel, when he tried to ram them with his car to prevent a street robbery last week.

The development was also confirmed by Mateen’s brother, Tariq Mateen, who told the channel that officials had informed him that the other suspect would also be arrested soon.

The police have obtained technical details about the case which will be shared later, he said.

Several suspects have already been taken into custody, some of them from as far away as Balochistan, on suspicion of their involvement in the murder.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had condemned the “brutal murder” and expressed sorrows with the grieved family. He had directed law enforcement to take every possible step to bring the perpetrators to justice.