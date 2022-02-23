Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s daughter claims people trying to occupy hospital trust

Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s daughter, Dr Dina Khan, on Wednesday claimed that certain people were trying to occupy the Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust.

However, she stated that she would not let them succeed.

Dr Dina’s comments came while she was addressing the legal fraternity at condolence organised by the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for the late pioneer of Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

She further that her father had a great love for Pakistan despite all the hardships, maintaining that they still faced a lot of problems to this day.

She asked the legal fraternity for their help, reiterating that collectively they could foil the efforts of those who wanted to occupy the trust.

Dr Dina further said that she believed collective efforts would pave the way to accomplish the dream of her father.

She lamented that “it is regrettable that after the death of my father, some people are trying to influence and occupy the Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust”

Members of the judiciary present expressed sorrow on not being able to give respect to Dr AQ Khan during his lifetime, adding that perhaps they were unable to “understand” him.

Before the gathering, they obtained sufficient votes on a proposal to name a lawyer’s hall after the late doctor, which Dr Dina inaugurated.

LHCBA President Maqsood Buttar stated that Kiani Hall, where the gathering occurred, had two portraits, one of Quaid-e-Azam and the second of Allam Iqbal, however, now a third of Dr AQ Khan was also displayed in the halls.

Dr AQ Khan was the name of hope and innovation, and he was the one who helped us become an atomic power.