NATIONAL

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s daughter claims people trying to occupy hospital trust

By News Desk

Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s daughter, Dr Dina Khan, on Wednesday claimed that certain people were trying to occupy the Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust.

However, she stated that she would not let them succeed.

Dr Dina’s comments came while she was addressing the legal fraternity at condolence organised by the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for the late pioneer of Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

She further that her father had a great love for Pakistan despite all the hardships, maintaining that they still faced a lot of problems to this day.

She asked the legal fraternity for their help, reiterating that collectively they could foil the efforts of those who wanted to occupy the trust.

Dr Dina further said that she believed collective efforts would pave the way to accomplish the dream of her father.

She lamented that “it is regrettable that after the death of my father, some people are trying to influence and occupy the Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust”

Members of the judiciary present expressed sorrow on not being able to give respect to Dr AQ Khan during his lifetime, adding that perhaps they were unable to “understand” him.

Before the gathering, they obtained sufficient votes on a proposal to name a lawyer’s hall after the late doctor, which Dr Dina inaugurated.

LHCBA President Maqsood Buttar stated that Kiani Hall, where the gathering occurred, had two portraits, one of Quaid-e-Azam and the second of Allam Iqbal, however, now a third of Dr AQ Khan was also displayed in the halls.

Dr AQ Khan was the name of hope and innovation, and he was the one who helped us become an atomic power.

 

Previous articleIHC orders FIA not to make arrests under Section 20 of Peca ordinance
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC orders FIA not to make arrests under Section 20 of Peca ordinance

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) not to make arrests under Section 20 of the recently promulgated Prevention...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

PML-N to move court against Peca ordinance

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to challenge the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The party has prepared the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three PTI MPs offered bribe to support no-trust vote: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: At least three legislators of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party were offered cash in return for their support to the crucial confidence...
Read more
NATIONAL

The Inspirations of Beijing Winter Olympics for Inter-state Relations

By Yi Xin Among all foreign dignitaries that attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games,Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan stands out...
Read more
NATIONAL

Government focused on industrialisation to create jobs, enhance exports: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government was giving special attention to promoting industrialisation for creating employment as well as enhancing exports. The...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Judicial complex to open gates in May: CDA

ISLAMABAD: The district judicial complex, which will house 93 district courts, will open in May as Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has completed around 30...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

The Inspirations of Beijing Winter Olympics for Inter-state Relations

By Yi Xin Among all foreign dignitaries that attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games,Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan stands out...

Nadal wins Acapulco opener in first match since Slam title

Government focused on industrialisation to create jobs, enhance exports: PM

Judicial complex to open gates in May: CDA

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.