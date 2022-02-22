Opinion

Every country’s government has made an effort that their currency should be high that investors should invest and the country will progress fastly. The government still failed to get control of the currency during its 3 years. There are powers who want to devalue rupees in order to sell their more expensive things and as a result, the public is forced to buy those things for their daily use. The currency mafia gains a lot of money through it but unfortunately, the government or our prime minister is still believing in economics reports that suggest currency devaluation is good. The government is failing to persuade us that Pakistan is still an affordable country compared with other countries of Asia.

First of all, we should compare our economics with other countries in Asia that have stable exports or more than Pakistan. Our exports are equal to zero and our imports are high due to which the public is suffering from inflation. We have our own identity, we should handle our own economics and we should not compare our economic states with other countries but the government has failed to convince their own public that they are in a stage to bear all that. Due to the omicron variant, they are already in depression. The government should open its eyes.

MOHAMMAD ABDULLAH

ISLAMABAD

