Sindh approves formation of provincial finance commission

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Monday approved the constitution of the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) for the distribution of financial resources at the grassroots level, and announced the mayor and representatives from townships and union councils would be a part of the award.

The cabinet session chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah approved the amendment in the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2021.

The cabinet also granted approval to make the Karachi mayor a member of the governing bodies of development authorities of Karachi, Malir and Lyari.

It cabinet also granted approval to make the mayor the chairman of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

The mayors will be members of the governing bodies of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), Sukkur Development Authority (SDA), and Larkana Development Authority (LDA).

The cabinet also decided to make the district and taluka headquarters as town committees.

The session decided to send the amendment in the law and send the draft to the cabinet for its final approval.

The meeting also decided to establish a university or its campus in each district of the province.

The chief minister said his government intends to grant ownership to all residents of slums. They will also be given ownership rights, Shah said.

The cabinet approved ownership rights to the residents of Ghareeb-o-Makan society in Larkana free of cost. The colony was established by then-prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1976, it was observed.