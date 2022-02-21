NATIONAL

Graft, money laundering ‘most important’ problems for Pakistan: Fawad

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said corruption and money laundering were the “most important problem” for countries like Pakistan after a massive leak from one of the world’s largest private financial institutions exposed the hidden wealth of hundreds of Pakistan nationals.

A cross-border media investigation broke over the weekend claiming Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-largest bank, had held tens of billions of dollars of ill-gotten funds.

The investigation, coordinated by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), unites 47 different media outlets worldwide including France’s Le Monde and The Guardian in Britain.

This latest project, dubbed “SwissLeaks” by the OCCRP, arose out of a leak of data to Germany’s Suddeutsche Zeitung newspapers a little over a year ago.

The leak included information on more than 18,000 bank accounts dating back to the 1940s and up to the 2010s belonging to 37,000 individuals or companies, said the OCCRP.

“The story of Panama, Pandora and now Swiss accounts — first steal money then send it out of the country,” Chaudhry said in a tweet on Monday. “Corruption and money laundering is the most important problem of countries like Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan “is continuously raising voice on this issue that rich countries to stop this exploitation from poor countries.”

The latest leak follows the Panama Papers in 2016, the Paradise Papers in 2017 and the Pandora Papers last year.

Last year, the “Pandora Papers” leak revealed the names of about 700 Pakistanis, including current cabinet members, who were allegedly holding millions of dollars in hidden wealth abroad.

In 2017, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted by the Supreme Court over allegations of wealth revealed in the Panama Papers.

Previous articleAlvi wishes Queen Elizabeth a rapid return to good health
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Alvi wishes Queen Elizabeth a rapid return to good health

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday wished Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom a swift recovery from Covid-19. The 95-year-old queen tested positive...
Read more
KARACHI

Doctors protest knife attack on JPMC colleagues

KARACHI: Doctors at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) boycotted duties at several departments of the facility to protest "poor security" after a stabbing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt supporting IT sector to promote economic, scientific development: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi said the government has been taking measures to support the information technology (IT) sector to promote economic and scientific development. "The...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 1,360 new cases, 31 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 1,360 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the lowest since January 8, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan will soon become competitive in Winter Olympics: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a video of the snow-covered lands of Gabin Jabba town in Swat Valley, calling it a newly discovered...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saad demands end to practice of promulgating ordinances

ISLAMABAD: Claiming the latest Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, was promulgated with a mala fide intent, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Khawaja...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 1,360 new cases, 31 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 1,360 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the lowest since January 8, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC)...

CITY NOTES: How not to keep a lid on things

Hockey legend Abdul Waheed Khan passes away

Pakistan will soon become competitive in Winter Olympics: Imran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.